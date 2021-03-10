Brazil's 'Lula' slams Bolsonaro, avoids comment on a new run

The former president, who contracted the novel coronavirus during a visit to Cuba in December, said Brazilians should not follow what he labeled as imbecilic decisions of the president during the management of the pandemic, which has killed nearly 270,000 in Brazil so far.

Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin annulled two convictions against da Silva arguing the cases were tried in the wrong jurisdiction. That means the ruling may not affect numerous other convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians also swept up in the sprawling "Car Wash" investigations centered on the state-run oil giant Petrobras.

Fachin said in his ruling that da Silva's cases don't have any relationship with Petrobras, as lawyers of the president have argued for years.

Da Silva was jailed in April 2018, missed the general election won by Bolsonaro and got released in November 2019 due to a decision of the country’s top court that a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals have been exhausted.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a judge threw out both of his corruption convictions. Behind the Portuguese words read, "Vaccine for all and emergency aid now," and "Health, employment and justice for Brazil." (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva removes his protective mask to speak at the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a judge threw out both of his corruption convictions. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Photographed through a fence, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gets into a car after talking to supporters as he leaves the presidential residence, Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center front, is accompanied by advisers as he leaves the presidential residence, Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres