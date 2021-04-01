Brazil's government celebrates military coup anniversary

“We are here to celebrate the expulsion of communists from the Brazilian government,” 32-year-old business owner Ronan Guimarães said in Rio. “Some people talk about military dictatorship, but we don’t see it that way. We believe that we were freed from a dictatorship of the proletariat.”

The anniversary came a day after the leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces jointly left their positions after a meeting with the country's new defense minister. Bolsonaro’s replacement of the previous defense minister had caused widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president’s political interests.

On Tuesday night, the country's new defense minister, Gen. Walter Braga Netto, said the coup's anniversary should be celebrated.

“The armed forces ended up assuming the responsibility of pacifying the country, facing the challenges of reorganizing it and securing the democratic liberties that we enjoy today,” said Braga Netto.

On Wednesday, as he swore in Brazil's new commanders, Braga Netto called it “a historic day," without mentioning the coup. “The military did not hide in the past and they will not hide whenever the country needed them.”

Marcos Nobre, a political science professor at the University of Campinas, said Bolsonaro's decision to celebrate the military coup goes beyond ideology and is a way of changing the narrative to make him seem as a cornered and anti-system president so he can move his hard-right agenda forward.

“This week, Bolsonaro lost his foreign minister, Ernesto Araújo, who is an ideologue and beloved by the president's base. At the same time he secured his position with a group of centrists, pragmatic lawmakers. How could he explain that to his base?” Nobre told The Associated Press. “After his move with the military no one is talking about those things. He is fighting, celebrating the coup, creating a gap between generals and soldiers that support him. He is the anti-system man again."

During his 28 years in Congress, Bolsonaro repeatedly expressed support and admiration for the dictatorship. His decision to commemorate the coup had put an end to a 2011 request by then-President Dilma Rousseff that the armed forces suspend such events.

It was during Rousseff's administration that a truth commission on crimes of the dictatorship was formed. The commission concluded in 2014 that at least 434 people were killed or disappeared during the dictatorship, with thousands more tortured.

Bolsonaro did not speak publicly Wednesday about the coup anniversary or military shake-up.

Brazilian media reported that the three military chiefs had entered a high-level meeting to resign, but were summarily fired. The replacements announced on Wednesday are among the oldest serving generals in active duty, which preserves military traditions and hierarchy.

Former Justice Minister José Carlos Dias, who coordinated the truth commission on the dictatorship, said the celebration of the coup could influence younger Brazilians, with many members of the military still embracing the narrative of their predecessors.

“Brazil is sick because of the pandemic, and its state has been aggravated by this military crisis and today's celebration by our government,” Dias said. “I am scared. At 82 years of age, more than 50 as a lawyer, I feel frightened again. I want to live in a democracy. Those like me who lived at that time need to tell our children and grandchildren we can't go back to that.”

Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese reported this story in Sao Paulo and AP writer Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro. AP video journalist Lucas Dumphreys in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.

An opponent, center left, argues with supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a demonstration supporting Bolsonaro after leaders of all three branches of the armed forces jointly resigned following Bolsonaro’s replacement of the defense minister, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, some dressed as military personnel, take part in a demonstration to show their support for him after leaders of all three branches of the armed forces jointly resigned following Bolsonaro’s replacement of the defense minister, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press conference to announce the start of emergency aid for the COVID-19 pandemic at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Demonstrators hold a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Down with the Dictatorship," during a protest against the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro coinciding with the anniversary of the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces have jointly resigned following Bolsonaro’s replacement of the defense minister, that is causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president’s political interests. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

A demonstrator defaces a security gate at the Military Club during a protest against the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro coinciding with the anniversary of the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces have jointly resigned following Bolsonaro’s replacement of the defense minister, that is causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president’s political interests. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro places his image on a car during a gathering commemorating the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, in the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces jointly resigned the previous day following Bolsonaro’s replacement of the defense minister, causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president’s political interests. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a national flag as a cape, stands next to a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Armed Forces + Bolsonaro. Arrest Supreme Court and Congress. Genocidal Communists," during a gathering to commemorate the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The leaders of all three branches of Brazil's armed forces jointly resigned on Tuesday following Bolsonaro's replacement of the defense minister, causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president's political interests. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres