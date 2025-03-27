Brazilian President Lula swipes at Trump as US imposes auto tariffs

“I am very concerned about the behavior of the American government,” Lula said. “I am concerned because free trade is being harmed and I am concerned because multilateralism is weakened,” Lula said through an interpreter.

Lula said he foresees no positive outcome from Trump's policy of raising tariffs given that they will raise prices for American consumers, adding to inflation and leading to higher interest rates that might stifle economic growth.

He added that Trump is president only of the United States, not the world, and that “this protectionism does not help any country in the world.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated he wants Japan to be exempt from such tariffs. He and Lula agreed to step up partnerships between Japan and Brazil in the areas of the economy, trade and security.

As Trump’s tariff threats have triggered tensions and vows of retaliation from Canada, Mexico, China and Europe, Japan has been working to firm up ties with other countries.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Trump's decision on auto tariffs was “extremely regrettable.” Japan strongly has “strongly urged" it be exempt.

Brazil is the top steel exporter to the United States. Lula said it was considering filing complaints to the World Trade Organization and might impose reciprocal tariffs.

But Brazil is not near the top of Trump's list for trade retaliation since the U.S., its second-largest trading partner, exports more than it imports from there.

The U.S. trade surplus with Brazil was $7.4 billion in 2024, nearly a 32% increase over a year earlier. Brazil's top exports to the U.S. were petroleum and iron and steel. Its biggest imports from the U.S. were crude and refined oil, gas turbines, aircraft, chemical and machinery.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP