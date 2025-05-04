Brazilian police arrest two people over plot to bomb Lady Gaga's concert in Rio

Brazilian police say that they have thwarted a plot to detonate a bomb at Lady Gaga’s concert the night before in Rio de Janeiro, the biggest show of her career that drew some 2 million fans to Copacabana Beach
Lady Gaga performs during her free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Brazil said on Sunday that two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to detonate a bomb at a free Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro.

The event, on Saturday, was the biggest show of the pop star's career that drew some 2 million fans to Copacabana Beach.

Rio de Janeiro's state police said they had worked with the Justice Ministry to disrupt an attack allegedly planned by a group that was spreading hate speech against the LGBTQ community. Police said the group sought to radicalize and recruit teenagers to carry out attacks using Molotov cocktails and improvised explosives.

“The plan was treated as a ‘collective challenge’ with the aim of gaining notoriety on social media,” the police said.

Authorities said they arrested two people in connection with the planned attack — the alleged leader of the group on illegal weapons possession charges in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, and a teenager on child pornography charges in Rio.

Authorities said police raided the locations of 15 suspects across several states in Brazil and confiscated phones and other electronic devices.

Lady Gaga’s publicists and concert promoters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Ministry said members of the group falsely presented themselves online as “Little Monsters” — Lady Gaga's nickname for her fans — in order to reach teenagers and lure them into “networks with violent and self-destructive content.”

Police said they carried out the operation quietly on Saturday “avoiding panic or distortion of information among the population." The ministry said there was no impact on those attending the free concert.

Fans cheer as they watch Lady Gaga free concert on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

