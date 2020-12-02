Brazilian bank robbers seize another city, sow chaos, death

Para state’s public security secretariat said in a statement that more than 20 criminals with assault rifles were targeting a branch of the state-run Bank of Brazil in the city in the Amazon region.

Video on social media showed a line of roughly a dozen hostages being led away from a square in Cameta, a city of 140,000 people, and shots ringing out in the night. Local media reported that a military police station was attacked, preventing officers from responding.