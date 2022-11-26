Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

Another alternative would be to put an extra midfielder in Neymar’s position — Manchester United’s Fred or Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, for example — freeing up attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who played closer to defensive midfielder Casemiro against Serbia.

Another attacking midfielder available to Tite is Everton Ribeiro, while the other forwards in the squad are Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro.

Neymar attracted most of the attention from the tough Serbian defense, which kept roughing him up from the start. He was fouled nine times during the game, the most by any player at the World Cup in the first round of matches in the group stage.

Neymar is Brazil’s second-best all-time scorer with 75 goals, two behind Pelé’s record with the national team. The last time he was out at a World Cup — because of a back injury sustained in the quarterfinals against Colombia in 2014 — Brazil went on to get embarrassed by Germany 7-1 in the semifinals.

Tite won’t be able to count on right back Danilo, who also sprained his ankle against Serbia. Danilo's replacement will likely be veteran Daniel Alves, although Tite could also use central defender Éder Militão in the position.

Danilo and Neymar had physiotherapy treatment Saturday while the rest of the players trained. Antony wasn't feeling well and also didn't practice.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, faces Cameroon in its last group match. It can reach the round of 16 in advance with a win on Monday if Cameroon doesn't defeat Serbia in the other group match.

