Brazil watchdog tells Bolsonaro to cede jewels from Saudis

The Federal Court of Accounts, a legislative branch watchdog that oversees actions of Brazil's executive, also ruled that Bolsonaro must give some weapons he received from the United Arab Emirates to the presidential collection.

Bolsonaro did not declare either set of jewels to tax authorities. Legal experts say he could face prosecution in the case.

It is unclear whether the diamonds were a gift from Saudi authorities or not.

Bolsonaro's lawyer, Frederick Wassef, said in a statement on March 7 that the former president received the goods in a “very personal” manner and denied there was any wrongdoing.

The government watchdog rejected that argument in its decision Wednesday. It said the jewels had to be returned due to the “high value of the goods, which should not be incorporated to a private collection.”

The watchdog decided earlier this month that it will look into every gift received by former Brazilian presidents at the end of their terms. It will also audit the collection received by Bolsonaro since he took office in 2019.