Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts

“With regard to the prescription, a public consultation was done. We heard society, specialists,” said Queiroga. “It isn’t backtracking; it is part of the decision-making process. A recommendation has been made.”

Other countries, such as the U.S., Germany, France, Argentina and Chile are already vaccinating their children.

It had been unclear whether Brazil's health ministry could impose a demand that children obtain a prescription for vaccinations; most Brazilian states' health secretariats openly said they would defy such an order. Although the ministry stopped short of issuing such a directive, its official in charge of fighting COVID-19 still said parents should seek out medical opinions.

“It is essential that parents consult a doctor. Why? Children in this age group are developing and we have some adverse effects. At this age, care should be greater,” said the official, Rosana Leite.

The announcement came one day after a small protest in opposition of vaccinating children outside the Pan American Health Organization’s office in capital Brasilia, where children held signs reading “I’m not a guinea pig.” Inside, members of medical societies and experts participated in a public hearing promoted by the government to debate the issue, most of whom reinforced the safety of the vaccine. Pfizer’s director in Brazil, Marjorie Dulcine, stated several times: “The vaccine isn’t experimental.”

Bolsonaro, for his part, has characterized vaccination as an issue of personal choice rather than a means for ensuring the common good. He has repeatedly claimed, incorrectly, that he’s immune to the virus because he already contracted it in 2020. At least 16 of his 22 ministers have been vaccinated, along with his political children and his wife. Bolsonaro has said he won’t let his 11-year-old daughter be vaccinated.

Last month, he said he would name and expose the public servants who issued the approval of the Pfizer shot for children, prompting a union representing health agency workers to express concern about online abuse or even physical attacks.

In Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, a group of people demonstrated in favor of vaccinating children.

Two young boys held a sign reading: “Vaccine is a right! Vaccine is safe! Vaccine yes!”

Caption Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announces guidelines for vaccinating children with the COVID-19 vaccine, during a press conference, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption People protest against COVID-19 vaccine passports and obligatory vaccines for COVID-19 during a protest organized by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Pan American Health Organization headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption Demonstrators set fire to a COVID-19 vaccination card during a protest outside the Pan American Health Organization headquarters against COVID-19 vaccine passports and obligatory vaccines for COVID-19 for children, during a protest organized by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption People demonstrate in favor of COVID-19 vaccinations for children outside Rio state's Ministry of Health office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announces guidelines for vaccinating children with the COVID-19 vaccine, during a press conference, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres