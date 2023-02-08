Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory

Other miners, however, sensed it was better to return to the city. On Tuesday, The Associated Press visited a miners' camp alongside the Uraricoera river, accessible only via a three-hour drive on dirt road. Dozens of gold miners arrived over the course of the day, some of them after walking for days through the forest.

One of them, João Batista Costa, told reporters the Yanomami are dying of hunger and that the recent emergency shipment of food has not been enough.

The gold miners, who come from poor regions, such as Maranhao state, in Brazil's Northeast, usually cross the forest wearing flip-flops, carrying only food and personal belongings in their backpacks. They sleep in hammocks in makeshift campsites.

The federal government has declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.

A report published yesterday by the Ministry of Health found that gold miners have invaded four clinics inside Yanomami territory, leaving them inoperational. In the city of Boa Vista, where starving and sick Indigenous people have been medevaced to a temporary medical facility, there are 700 Yanomami, more than three times the facility's capacity.

An estimated 30,000 Yanomami people live in Brazil’s largest indigenous territory, which covers an area roughly the size of Portugal and stretches across Roraima and Amazonas states in the northwest corner of Brazil’s Amazon.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

