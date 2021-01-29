Brazil neighbors limit travel to halt virus strain's spread

The Brazilian variant was first identified in four travelers who had been in Brazil and were tested at an airport outside Tokyo, Japan. It has also been found in a patient who lives in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement this week. It contains a set of mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials are also worried about variants that were first reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Felipe Naveca, a researcher at the state-owned Fiocruz Amazonia institute in Manaus, said in an interview with The Associated Press this week that the new strain accounted for two-thirds of 90 samples taken between December and mid-January. Of those taken in January alone, the new strain comprised 91%. Naveca said it appears that the variant is more transmissible, based on the frequency with which it has been found, and indications from the U.K. and South African variants that had similar mutations.

Most samples his laboratory analyzed came from Manaus, but the new strain was also found in cities deeper within the Amazon, including Sao Gabriel Cachoeira on the Colombian border.

Sylvain Aldighieri, deputy director of The Pan American Health Organization’s health emergencies department, said it remains too early to determine whether the variant is accelerating the virus' spread and that more genetic sequencing is needed. Still, he called on governments to remain vigilant.

Speaking in an interview with the AP on Friday, Guyana’s Health Minister Frank Anthony said local private laboratories have already said they are equipped to test for any new strains. The initial 30-day suspension comes with stepped-up border patrols by soldiers and police.

“We have no evidence yet that the new strain of the COVID-19 virus is here, but we are just being cautious,” he said.

Anthony acknowledged that the 1,606-kilometer (1,000-mile) border is practically impossible to patrol. Thousands of Guyanese and Brazilians use the official Takatu River Bridge to cross into Guyana daily, while others simply hop across several other small rivers separating the two South American nations to trade, visit with relatives or to work. Many from each country live in one country and work in the other so crossings are normal for many.

Officials in Bolivia and Venezuela, which share two of Brazil's three longest borders, haven't announced any recent changes to restrictions.

Jose Gregorio Díaz Mirabal, general coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin, this week warned that an effective barrier hasn’t been implemented.

“There is no guarantee it won’t reach (Brazil’s) border with Venezuela, with Colombia, Suriname, Guyana,” Díaz Mirabal, who is of the Wakuenai Kurripako ethnicity, said in a Zoom call with reporters. ___ AP writer Bert Wilkinson reported from Georgetown. AP writers Melinda Ulloa contributed from Washington, Franklin Briceño from Lima, Almudena Calatrava from Buenos Aires, Regina García Cano from Bogota and Scott Smith from Caracas.

