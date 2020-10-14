Brazil meatpacker fined for bribes that fueled US expansion

Today, J&F employs more than 250,000 people in 190 countries, according to its website.

Bribe recipients include an unnamed official described as a high-ranking executive at state development bank BNDES between 2004 and 2006 who went on to occupy other senior executive branch positions in the leftist governments of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, until 2015.

Those dates coincide with the career trajectory of Guido Mantega, who headed BNDES from 2004 to 2006 and then went on to serve as Lula and Rousseff’s finance minister. Mantega could not be immediately reached for comment but has denied any wrongdoing in the past.

The accusations in U.S. federal court come as the Batista family is trying to clean up its reputation for corruption in Brazil and around Latin America.

In 2017, J&F was levied a record fine of then $3.2 billion for its role in corruption scandals. The penalty exceeded one imposed against Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which in 2016 also recurred to U.S. courts to settle its own slew of bribery charges around the world.

___

Joshua Goodman reported from Medellin, Colombia.

Follow Goodman on Twiter: @APJoshGoodman

Follow Biller on Twitter: @DLBiller