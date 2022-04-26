Brazil court deals blow to massive Amazon gold mine project

Belo Sun has argued that it already consulted the Indigenous peoples, and that their closest community is more than 10 km (6 miles) away. The Federal Prosecutors’ Office states that the company only considered officially demarcated areas, and that Indigenous communities outside these places should also be taken into account.

Contacted by phone and email Monday, Belo Sun’s office in Brazil didn’t respond to AP requests for comment about the court's decision or if it would appeal.

According to the company, the project covers 2,400 hectares (5,930 acres).

“This is another victory for the Indigenous and riverine people of Volta Grande do Xingu,” federal prosecutor Felício de Araújo Pontes Jr. said in a text message. “They know that a mining project can have devastating impacts on the region. The judgment shows the resilience of this population.”

