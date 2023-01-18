Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected

The prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts also have requested that the 39 defendants who ransacked Congress be imprisoned as a preventive measure, and that 40 million reais ($7.7 million) of their assets be frozen to help cover damages.

The defendants have been charged with armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property, the prosecutor'general's office said in a written statement Monday night. Their identities have not yet been released.