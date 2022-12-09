journal-news logo
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

Nation & World
By TALES AZZONI, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup by beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

