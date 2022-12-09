journal-news logo
X

Brazil and Croatia go to extra time at World Cup at 0-0

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
The match between Brazil and Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Brazil and Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

In Other News
1
Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative
2
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
3
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
4
Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction
5
Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top