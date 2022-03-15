Braving conflict, many women join flow back into Ukraine

Reports have been numerous about the aid deliveries, reported weapons flows and travels of fighters into Ukraine. Less-noticed has been the entry or cross-border shuttling of women who are either trying to help from abroad or stay in the country to continue their lives as best possible.

“I am returning to Ukraine to help people evacuate too," said Maria Khalica, who lives in Italy but was planning to travel to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. “I am in a more stable state now than my friends, who are under rocket attacks and bombs.”

"I know that Kyiv is also going to be occupied and we are taking the last chance to help other people” there, Khalica added, predicting that Russian forces will eventually take over the capital.

With Ukraine's government ordering men to stay and fight, the vast majority of people fleeing Ukraine have been women, children and the elderly, according to national officials and the U.N. refugee agency.

Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish border guards, said its tally includes people who come and return — like those who do shopping in Poland and go back, or who bring relatives across and return. So some people are counted a number of times.

Some want to return to join their families, others to help in any way they can, either as health workers or with the army.

“We plan to return to the family and we will decide with the family what to do next” said Olga Simanova, 56, who traveled from Germany to return to the city of Vinnycja.

___

Keaten reported from Geneva. Monika Scislowska contributed from Warsaw, Poland.

Caption A woman joins a queue to board a train leaving for Lviv in Ukraine at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 14, 2022. While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia's invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men heading to fight and people delivering aid. But increasingly, women are also heading back. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A woman joins a queue to board a train leaving for Lviv in Ukraine at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 14, 2022. While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia's invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men heading to fight and people delivering aid. But increasingly, women are also heading back. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole