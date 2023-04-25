Braves' Strider has perfect game through 6 vs Marlins

Strider, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II, has thrown just 69 pitches, 55 for strikes, to retire the first 18 batters he faced — 10 on strikeouts.

Strider has struck out at least nine in nine straight starts dating to last Sept. 1. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in franchise history, one better than Hall of Famer John Smoltz.