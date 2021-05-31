Braves star Ozuna granted $20,000 bond on assault charge

Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Ozuna could face a long suspension by Major League Baseball, which plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players' union.

He was already on the injured list and expected to be out for more than a month after dislocating two fingers on his left hand while sliding during a game at Boston last week. He was seen wearing a bright yellow cast in video of his court appearance.

Ozuna re-signed with Atlanta after a stellar first season with the Braves in 2020, agreeing to a $65 million, four-year deal. He batted .338, led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, and finished sixth in NL MVP balloting.

Ozuna also became a fan favorite with his colorful celebrations, including mimed selfies after home runs and a pot-stirring hand gesture to highlight big hits.

He was off to a slow start this season, hitting just .213 with seven homers and 26 RBIs at the time of his injury.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, walks to the dugout with Marcell Ozuna after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna gestures after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore