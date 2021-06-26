Braves' Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season

Snitker texted Soroka on Saturday morning after hearing the news and later spoke with him by phone.

“He's put things in perspective,” Snitker said. “He’s ready for this next journey he’s going to be on. The day it happened, it really punched him in the gut.”

Soroka, who was Atlanta's opening day starter in 2020, first tore the Achilles in a game against the New York Mets on Aug. 3, 2020. He had season-ending surgery and was working to return this season when he suffered a setback in May which led to a follow-up procedure.

Soroka was again working to return this season before tearing the same Achilles. The Braves say an MRI confirmed the new tear.

Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves’ rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. The Canadian earned a spot in the All-Star Game, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

News of Soroka's setback spread through the Braves clubhouse on Saturday.

“They're all sick for him,” Snitker said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports