Braves sign new 1B Olson to $168 million, 8-year contract

It was the 10th contract of at least $100 million agreed to since the end of the World Series and the first since Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout ended last week,

The payout is the largest in Braves' history, surpassing the $135 million, eight-year deal that Freeman signed after the 2013 season.

Atlanta was not willing to make that sort of long-term commitment again to Freeman, who is 32. But, with a younger player who was willing to take less money per year that his predecessor is reportedly seeking, the Braves made the sort of lengthy deal they weren't prepared to give Freeman.

Olson turns 28 on March 29.

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Atlanta Braves general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, left, speaks to Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk at the CoolToday Park during spring training, Monday, March 14, 2022, in North Port, Fla. The Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson of Oakland. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)