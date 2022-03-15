Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Braves sign new 1B Olson to $168 million, 8-year contract

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, hits a solo home run in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, left, during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, hits a solo home run in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, left, during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Nation & World
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
After cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — One day after cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday.

Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season, but the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.

With a stunning bit of wheeling and dealing, the Braves addressed their potential hole at first base after failing to reach a deal with Freeman, who led the team for more than a decade and played a huge role in Atlanta capturing its first World Series championship since 1995.

The Braves dealt four top prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Olson, a 2021 All-Star coming off a season in which he has 39 homers and 111 RBIs while batting .271.

Olson will make $15 million this year, $21 million in 2023 and $22 million in each of the following six seasons.

It was the 10th contract of at least $100 million agreed to since the end of the World Series and the first since Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout ended last week,

The payout is the largest in Braves' history, surpassing the $135 million, eight-year deal that Freeman signed after the 2013 season.

Atlanta was not willing to make that sort of long-term commitment again to Freeman, who is 32. But, with a younger player who was willing to take less money per year that his predecessor is reportedly seeking, the Braves made the sort of lengthy deal they weren't prepared to give Freeman.

Olson turns 28 on March 29.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Credit: Alex Gallardo

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Credit: Alex Gallardo

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Credit: Alex Gallardo

Credit: Alex Gallardo

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Braves general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, left, speaks to Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk at the CoolToday Park during spring training, Monday, March 14, 2022, in North Port, Fla. The Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson of Oakland. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Atlanta Braves general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, left, speaks to Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk at the CoolToday Park during spring training, Monday, March 14, 2022, in North Port, Fla. The Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson of Oakland. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Braves general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, left, speaks to Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk at the CoolToday Park during spring training, Monday, March 14, 2022, in North Port, Fla. The Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson of Oakland. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Houston Astros' Carlos Correa participates in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 20, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Credit: Winslow Townson

FILE - Houston Astros' Carlos Correa participates in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 20, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Credit: Winslow Townson

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Houston Astros' Carlos Correa participates in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 20, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Credit: Winslow Townson

Credit: Winslow Townson

In Other News
1
EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich
2
Orioles' Rutschman, Tigers' Torkelson among top MLB rookies
3
Amazon to build affordable housing near transit stops
4
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech
5
Masterpiece leaves storage as Antwerp museum nears reopening
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top