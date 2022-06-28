Braves put closer Jansen on IL due to irregular heartbeat

A three-time All-Star, Jansen is second among active pitchers with 370 career saves.

Snitker expects to use the combination of left-handers A.J. Minter and Will Smith to close games in Jansen’s absence. They are a combined 2 for 7 in save opportunities this year.

“It’s another injury you have to deal with,” Snitker said. “You can never have enough pitching. We have guys down there who have closed a lot of ballgames.”

The Braves recalled right-hander Jesús Cruz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Jansen’s spot on the roster. Cruz has allowed one run in six innings for Atlanta this season.

Snitker also said star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. remained in Atlanta for treatment on his bruised left foot. Acuña is day-to-day and could arrive in Philadelphia as early as for Wednesday night's game.

Acuña fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning and later exited Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Dodgers. He sat out Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Los Angeles. X-rays and an MRI showed no fracture.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen reacts after the team's 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers during a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Jason Getz