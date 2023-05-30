Braves pitcher Michael Soroka goes 6 innings against A's in long-awaited return to mound

But then Soroka plunked Shea Langeliers with a pitch to begin the fifth and gave up an RBI single to Esteury Ruiz before Ryan Noda's three-run homer put Oakland up 4-1.

Sean Murphy had staked Soroka to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first against his former team.

Soroka went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 2019 to finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth for the Cy Young Award. He first tore his Achilles on Aug. 3, 2020, and then had more hard luck. A setback led to a follow-up surgery, then he tore the same Achilles again while rehabbing midway through the 2021 season.

This spring, Soroka had another complication in his comeback because of a hamstring injury.

