Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver has no-hit bid vs Reds broken up in 8th inning

Smith-Shawver struck out five and walked four — two in the first inning and two in the fourth. He gave up at least four hits in all four of his previous starts this season.

The right-hander got a popup and a double play to end the eighth, then was lifted after 99 pitches with Atlanta leading 4-0.

Enyel De Los Santos entered in the ninth for the Braves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb