Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4

McHugh promptly gave up an inside-the-park home run to J.T Realmuto, the first ever for a catcher in postseason history.

In last season's World Series opener at Houston, Morton was hit in the right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102 mph one-hopper leading off the second. Morton remained in the game and threw 16 pitches before he was forced out in the third.

The reigning World Series champion Braves pinned their season-saving hopes on Morton in Game 4. Morton entered 5-0 with a 0.73 ERA in five career elimination games, four starts. He struck out 28 and allowed only two earned runs over 24 2/3 innings in those five elimination postseason appearances. Morton won Game 7 of the 2020 ALCS for Tampa Bay.

Morton, a curveball specialist, went 9-6 in 31 starts this season for Atlanta with a 4.34 ERA.

