Braves lose no-hit bid in 8th vs Astros in World Series

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

There were a record nine no-hitters in the regular season, passing a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884. Most of this year’s gems came before Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

The previous no-hit bid to reach the eighth inning in the World Series was by Jim Lonborg for Boston against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 in 1967.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after striking out during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip