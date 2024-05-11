Braves left-hander Max Fried has no-hitter through 7 innings against the Mets

Atlanta left-hander Max Fried has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the New York Mets, and the Braves lead 3-0

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JERRY BEACH – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta left-hander Max Fried has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the New York Mets, and the Braves lead 3-0.

Fried has struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center, that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.

The 30-year-old Fried has thrown a season-high 109 pitches, 68 for strikes.

The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the major leagues.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Rory McIlroy pulls within shot of Xander Schauffele in Wells Fargo...
2
Pirates rookie Paul Skenes hits triple digits routinely, strikes out 7...
3
Pacers, Nuggets looking to even conference semifinals following key...
4
Controversy follows Gov. Kristi Noem as she is banned by two more South...
5
Former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham remembered for his...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top