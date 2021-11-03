journal-news logo
Braves GM Anthopoulos has COVID-19, misses Series clincher

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left speaks with Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left speaks with Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By BEN WALKER, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t with the team when it clinched the World Series championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t with the team when it clinched the World Series championship Tuesday night.

Anthopoulos said he tested positive for the virus Saturday. He was back in the Atlanta area during the Braves' 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6.

“We were not going to take any chances,” he said.

Anthopoulos said he and his wife are fully vaccinated and no one in his family had any virus-related symptoms. He said he woke up his 9-year-old son in the ninth inning and got to watch the end of the game as a family.

“My kids are fine, my wife is fine. We just had our own little World Series party at home,” he said.

Anthopoulos had a huge hand in the Braves' title, orchestrating several deals before the trade deadline in late July to fortify a wobbling team.

“I hate that he’s not here,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “He’s such a big part of this.”

The 44-year-old Anthopoulos has been the Braves’ general manager since November 2017.

Last month, Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler missed five playoff games after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined the team in time for the World Series and wound up winning the MVP award.

AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos relishes the moment watching the Braves celebrate a 5-4 victory over Milwaukee Brewers during game 4 of their National League Division Series to advance to the NLCS on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos relishes the moment watching the Braves celebrate a 5-4 victory over Milwaukee Brewers during game 4 of their National League Division Series to advance to the NLCS on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

