Braves exercise 2024 option for manager Brian Snitker

The Braves announced Tuesday they have exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker's contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two more years on his current deal.

The 66-year-old Snitker is a Braves lifer, having spent more than four decades in the organization in various roles before he finally landed the big league managing job during the 2016 season after Fredi Gonzalez was fired.