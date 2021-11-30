journal-news logo
Braves exercise 2024 option for manager Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995.

The Braves announced Tuesday they have exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker's contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two more years on his current deal.

The 66-year-old Snitker is a Braves lifer, having spent more than four decades in the organization in various roles before he finally landed the big league managing job during the 2016 season after Fredi Gonzalez was fired.

Snitker has guided the Braves to four straight NL East titles, capped by this season's surprising run to the World Series championship after the club went 88-73 during the regular season — the fewest wins of any postseason team.

The Braves upset Milwaukee in the division round, knocked off the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, and defeated the Houston Astros in a six-game World Series.

Snitker has a record of 441-390 in six seasons as manager.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

