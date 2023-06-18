X

Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder's father was to throw 1st pitch

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves have designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment hours before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father's Day.

Culberson, a 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was cut before Sunday's game against Colorado. He was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion.

After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch at Truist Park. Harris went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta in the 14-6 win.

Culberson made his big league debut in 2012 with San Francisco. He is a .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 589 games.

He also played for Atlanta for parts of three seasons from 2018-2020, hitting a career-high 12 homers in 2018.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett. He is 2 for 16 in six games with the Braves this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Live updates | Clark birdies No. 1 to take 1-shot lead over McIlroy...
2
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone...
3
Leona Maguire plays last 6 holes in 6 under, comes from behind to win...
4
Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects its 100th victory
5
Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top