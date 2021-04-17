Braves call up Kazmar, who last played in 2008 in majors

And for good reason. Kazmar hasn't played in the major leagues in more than a decade.

“That was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve had as a manager at all the levels, quite honestly,” Snitker said of informing Kazmar of his return. “It’s amazing. You go from ’08 to 2021, in between, you’ve got to be kidding me, to have the perseverance and the dedication and the drive.”