Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

Each of the series’ first three games was decided by one run in the last two innings.

But when it got late, the Dodgers couldn't generate any comeback magic this time.

Atlanta opener Jesse Chavez combined with Drew Smyly, Chris Martin, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek and Will Smith to hold down the Dodgers' offense. Los Angeles didn't get a hit until the fifth and was limited to one the rest of the way.

The Braves wasted no time in jumping all over 20-game winner Julio Urías, who gave up three homers in just 2 2/3 innings. It was the second time he gave up that many in his career; the first time was in his second major league game in 2016.

Rosario drove an 0-2 pitch into the left-field pavilion leading off the second and Adam Duvall followed with a shot to center, the first time the Braves homered back-to-back in the postseason since Oct. 3, 2002, against San Francisco in Game 2 of the NL Division Series.

Freddie Freeman went deep leading off the third. Two outs later, Rosario tripled to deep right on a two-strike pitch, sliding headfirst into the bag. Duvall was intentionally walked and Joc Pederson singled to center, scoring Rosario for a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers closed to 5-2 in the fifth on pinch-hitter AJ Pollock’s two-out, two-run single. Justin Turner singled for their first hit of the game and Cody Bellinger followed with a single and stolen base.

Freeman's RBI double in the ninth made it 6-2 before Rosario went deep.

Urías didn't record a strikeout until the fourth, when Dansby Swanson and Freeman went down swinging back-to-back to end the left-hander's first clean inning. Urías gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Urías started on two days’ rest, having thrown an inning of relief in Game 2 at Atlanta. He gave up two runs on three hits, including a tying double to Austin Riley.

Duvall robbed Lux of a home run with a leaping catch at the wall in center in the second. Duvall went to the warning track in the seventh to catch a ball hit by Bellinger, who hit a tying, three-run homer in the Dodgers' eighth-inning rally that helped win Game 3 on Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Huascar Ynoa was scratched with shoulder inflammation from his scheduled start. He was replaced on the roster by left-hander Dylan Lee. Ynoa is not eligible to return for the World Series, if the Braves advance.

Dodgers: Justin Turner appeared to injure his hamstring in the seventh, screaming out as he was retired on a double-play ball. He limped off the field and was replaced in the eighth.

UP NEXT

LHP Max Fried starts Game 5 for the Braves. The Dodgers planned a bullpen game, a strategy they've used twice this postseason, going 1-1 in those games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a solo home run during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias reacts after giving up an RBI single to Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) Credit: Jae Hong Credit: Jae Hong

Caption Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario runs across home plate after scoring on an RBI single by Joc Pederson during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner is escorted off the field after grounding out during gate seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) Credit: Jae Hong Credit: Jae Hong

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) Credit: Jae Hong Credit: Jae Hong