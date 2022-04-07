Braves' Acuña describes feelings for Freeman as 'nothing'

Many of Freeman's teammates openly lobbied for the Braves to re-sign the free agent. When Atlanta would not offer more than five years, the first baseman signed a $162 million, six-year deal with Los Angeles.

The Braves countered by trading for Matt Olson, who is four years younger than Freeman, and quickly signing Olson to a $168 million, eight-year deal. Olson now joins Acuña as foundation players for the Braves.

Freeman was extremely popular with fans and most teammates. But Acuña said in the Instagram Live interview, conducted in Spanish, he wasn't warmly welcomed as a rookie by some veteran players.

“It’s something that happens all the time," Acuña said. "When you come up as a rookie, with your flow. There’s always someone who wants to put you in your place. You put your eye black, your sunglasses, your hat a little crooked. A lot of people doesn’t like it and yourself don’t see it as being bad because it’s part of the game. Lots of veterans did that to me.

"When I came up in 2018, they used a swipe and cleaned it up. I couldn’t say anything. I will be a veteran one day. I’m not saying I’m a veteran today, but no one is going to come and take something off my face today.”

Acuña didn't name Freeman as one of the veteran players who disapproved of his style as a rookie.

Acuña is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered midway through last season and is on the injured list as the Braves open their season against Cincinnati on Thursday night. The Braves hope Acuña can return in May.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Trea Turner during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Trea Turner during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill