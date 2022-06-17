Braves' 14-game win streak, Cubs' 10-game skid, both end

A.J. Minter (2-1) walked pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar leading off the eighth, advanced on Andreton Simmons’ sacrifice, stole third without a throw on Minter’s 2-1 pitch in the dirt to Morel and scored on Morel's 277-foot fly to center with the wind blowing in.

Villar slid home headfirst as Michael Harris II's throw was slightly up the first-base line.

With Chicago wearing unusual dark blue jerseys and pants with light blue letters, Chris Martin (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for his first with for the Cubs.

Atlanta loaded the bases against David Robertson in the ninth on two walks and a hit batter before Orlando Arcia grounded out. Robertson got his eighth save in 10 chances, completing a two-hitter on a day both teams combined for just five hits.

Keegan Thompson, coming off poor outings at Baltimore and the New York Yankees, struck out a career-high nine while allowing two hits and two walks in six-plus scoreless innings — his longest big league outing.

Mychal Givens struck out Arcia with two on to end the seventh.

Charlie Morton struck out nine, walked none and allowed three hits.

Willson Contreras narrowly missed a homer on a drive off the left-center wall with two in the sixth. Left fielder Adam Duvall played the ball perfectly and held him to a single.

BLOOP, THERE IT IS

Arcia got a strange double in the fifth when his shallow pop down the right-field line dropped just fair. Jason Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner, slipped and fell on his backside about 10 feet short of the ball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Collin McHugh, placed on the COVID-19 injured list on June 7, rejoined the team.

Cubs: 1B Frank Schwindel left in the second with low back tightness that flared while he was running to first on a groundout. Schwindel, who slowed about three-quarters of the way down the line, was replaced by P.J.Higgins. … OF Seiya Suzuki (left ring finger sprain) is progressing slowly and has started taking swings with a bat but without being pitched to, manager David Ross said. … RHP Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) has resumed light throwing.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kyle Wright (7-3, 2.57) faces Cubs LHP Justin Steele (1-5, 4.33) on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Jonathan Villar, left, celebrates with Willson Contreras after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Morel as Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, right, looks to the field during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Jonathan Villar, left, celebrates with Willson Contreras after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Morel as Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, right, looks to the field during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter reacts in the dugout after the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter reacts in the dugout after the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel looks at his bat after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel looks at his bat after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley walks to the dugout after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley walks to the dugout after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches players during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches players during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh