Brandi Carlile memoir 'Broken Horses' coming in April

Crown announced Thursday that Carlile's book is called “Broken Horses,” and that Carlile herself will read the audio edition. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter-instrumentalist is known for such songs as “The Story” and “The Joke" and for her album “By the Way, I Forgive You.”

According to Crown, Carlile will write about her “dysfunctional but loving family,” her years of “sleepless tours” and her collaborations with everyone from Elton John to Tanya Tucker.