Brady's return leads NBC to strong Sunday football ratings

NBC relentlessly promoted the Tampa Bay quarterback's return to New England, and the Bucs-Patriots game reached the biggest “Sunday Night Football” audience in years, the Nielsen company said.

The 26.7 million people who tuned in represented NBC's biggest television audience for the game since 2015. Add in people who streamed it, and the game reached 28 million, the biggest “Sunday Night Football” crowd since 2012, Nielsen said.