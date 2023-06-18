Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, set to form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker after the Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed Sunday on the first blockbuster of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Phoenix has agreed to sending Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval.

Beal — a three-time All-Star — waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen, said his agent, Mark Bartelstein.

ESPN first reported details of the trade.

It is the second major acquisition for owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix. He landed Durant for a massive combination of players and first-round draft picks just days after formally taking over the Suns in February.

Starting with 2017-18 — Beal’s first All-Star season — he’s averaged 26.0 points per game. That’s 10th-best in the NBA over that span.

He’s been an All-Star in three of those six seasons and made All-NBA in 2020-21, when he finished second in the scoring race for the second consecutive year.

Beal is entering the second year of what could be a five-year, $251 million contract; the last of those years is at his option and would pay him $57.1 million. Over the next four years, he’s owed about $207.7 million.

