Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with $30.1M

As one of the few original would-be summer blockbusters without big-name intellectual property behind it, the R-rated "Bullet Train" might have come into the weekend with more momentum if reviews had been stronger. With a low 54% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bullet Train" was only slightly better received by audiences, who gave the film a B+ CinemaScore. The film added $32.4 million in overseas box office.

The weekend's other new wide release, "Easter Sunday," struggled to catch on. The Universal Pictures comedy, starring comic Jo Koy as an actor attending his family's Easter Sunday celebration, won praise for its Filipino representation but drew even worse reviews than "Bullet Train." It opened with $5.3 million in ticket sales.

Instead, “Bullet Train” was trailed by a number of holdovers, including Warner Bros.' “DC League of Pets." The animated release grossed $11.2 million in its second week of release.

Jordan Peele's “Nope," the Universal sci-fi horror release, continued to perform well, earning $8.5 million in its third weekend. With $98 million in tickets sold, “Nope” will soon surpass $100 million at the domestic box office.

Taika Waititi's “Thor: Love and Thunder," for the Walt Disney Co., came in fourth with $7.6 million in its fifth weekend. It's now up to $316.1 million, making it the highest grossing Thor movie domestically. With $699 million globally, “Love and Thunder” is less likely to catch the $854 million worldwide haul of 2017's “Thor: Ragnarok."

In limited release, A24's “Bodies Bodies Bodies” launched on six screens in New York and Los Angeles with $226,525 in ticket sales, good for a per-screen average of $37,754. The horror comedy about rich 20-somethings at a remote house party, with a cast including Amandla Sternberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson, expands nationwide on Friday.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Tuesday.

1. "Bullet Train," $30.1 million.

2. “DC League of Super Pets,” $11.2 million.

3. “Nope,” $8.5 million.

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” $7.6 million.

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $7.1 million.

6. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $7 million.

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” $5.7 million.

8. “Easter Sunday,” $5.3 million.

9. “Elvis,” $4 million.

10. “The Black Phone," $1.5 million.

