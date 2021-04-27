BP to launch share buyback program after big profit spike

In response to the pandemic, which sparked an oil price rout on fears over the global economy, BP last year cut its dividend for the first time since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico more than a decade ago

But oil prices have been recovering sharply as the world’s biggest economies bounce back from the pandemic. The price of Brent crude rebounded to an average of $61 a barrel in the first quarter, up from $44 dollars in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BP's share price rose 2% in early trading in London to 302.40 pence.

“The market could not have asked for more from BP with these results," Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. “The company has seized the opportunity of a recovery in energy prices to pay down its debts, leaving it well set for the future when conditions might not be so favorable.”