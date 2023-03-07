'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

Savage starred in “Boy Meets World” for seven seasons in the ’90s, in which viewers saw his character Cory Matthews go from awkward sixth grader to a college student married to his high-school sweetheart.

He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year but only garnered about 6% of the vote.

He said on his website that his priorities include working for safer streets, and addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

“I support a robust public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant,” Savage wrote. “We need to support our law enforcement officers and provide them with the resources they need to keep businesses, residents and visitors safe.”

He added that he supports "checks and balances to root out corruption" in law enforcement, and working to improve relations between police and underserved communities.