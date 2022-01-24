Woman arrested after boy dies in Denver-area apartment fire

Investigators believe Alondra Michel, 37, was involved in a domestic violence incident with a resident on the main level of the apartment building early Monday morning and intentionally set something on fire, according to Aurora police. The blaze quickly spread to other apartments, including the second-story unit where the boy was found.

Michel was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. A phone message left with the police department Monday evening to determine if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf was not immediately returned.