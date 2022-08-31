journal-news logo
X

Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a town just north of New York City

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

"Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box," Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

In Other News
1
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect
2
Syria: Israel strikes Aleppo airport
3
Michigan board considering abortion rights ballot initiative
4
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
5
FBI's team to investigate massive cyberattack in Montenegro
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top