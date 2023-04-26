Bowman out at least 3 NASCAR races with fractured vertebra

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game."

Hendrick Motorsports will request a medical waiver to allow Bowman to remain eligible for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bowman has six top-10 finishes through 10 races this season. He was a season-best third at Las Vegas and on the road course at Circuit of the Americas.

Berry drives for Hendrick-affiliated JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and has five career wins at NASCAR's second level. He had a career-best finish of second in the Cup Series while filling in for Elliott at Richmond earlier this month.

___

