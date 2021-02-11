Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row

“It's really hard to sit here and be like, ‘I did it and I did this and that and that’s why we are on the front row for four consecutive years,'” Bowman said. “It's more about the people that make it happen. I floored it, but I'm pretty sure everybody else did, too. I'm just appreciative to have a fast car.”

Bowman drove his Chevrolet more than 1 mph faster than teammate Byron, who qualified second with a lap at 190.219 mph. Only the front row was set Wednesday, the first time Daytona 500 qualifying has been held at night under a condensed Speedweeks schedule.

“You never know which of the four of us is going to have the speed,” Byron said of the four-car Hendrick stable. Chase Elliott was 11th and Kyle Larson 15th to complete Hendrick's lineup.

It's the ninth consecutive year Chevrolet won the pole.

The 40-car field is determined through both time trials and a pair of Thursday night qualifying races. NASCAR sold 36 charters that guarantee those owners slots in the field, which leaves eight drivers vying for four “open” spots in the Super Bowl of stock-car racing.

Two spots were earmarked to the fastest “open” cars in time trials. David Ragan and Ryan Preece earned those berths.

Preece had a charter last year with JTG-Daugherty Racing, but the team no longer holds its rights and there’s concern the car won’t attempt to make every race if it doesn’t have early success.

Preece said he wasn't nervous before attempting his lap, but did panic when the qualifying session was delayed for a power issue and Preece noticed he was wearing the wrong firesuit. Preece said he ran half-a-mile before his qualifying lap to change his suit.

Derrike Cope, the 1990 Daytona 500 winner and oldest driver in the field at 62, could not get his car started and did not make a qualifying lap. His car is locked into the race, though, because it has a charter.

The No. 62 driven by Noah Gragson for Beard Motorsport failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, did not get to attempt a qualifying lap, and lost a crew member.

Beard has to forfeit a team member as penalty, but Gragson can race Thursday night and attempt to qualify for his first Daytona 500.

Bubba Wallace, fastest in Wednesday' afternoon's practice, briefly sat on the pole in his new 23XI Racing entry owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Byron bumped him first, then Bowman topped Byron. Wallace wound up fourth on his first day in his new car.

Hamlin, who is trying to become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s, was 12th.

