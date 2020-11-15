Bound despite Brexit: Prince Charles hails UK-Germany ties

On Sunday, the royal couple were received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, at Bellevue Palace. The palace was built in the late 18th century by Prince Augustus Ferdinand of Prussia, to whom Charles is distantly related through his family's German line.

In his speech to the Bundestag, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son noted such personal bonds, as well as the close diplomatic, cultural and economic links between the two countries going back centuries, and which were revived after the enmity of World Wars I and II.

“Our people have prospered from one another through commerce since the Hanseatic League established a trading relationship which continues to drive our shared prosperity," Charles said.

“However, the relationship between us has always been so much more than a transaction," he added, citing Germans’ love for Shakespeare and English gardens, and the fixture of German-born composer George Frideric Handel’s music being played at British royal coronations.

“We are heavily invested in each other’s futures, such that our national interests, whilst distinct, will always be entwined," Charles said in German, before switching to English and stating that "Our countries are instinctive problem solvers working together to find innovative and practical solutions to the challenges we see in the world around us.”

Describing the two countries as having a “natural position of allies and friends,” Charles drew on English poet John Donne's words that “no man is an island” to argue that “one might equally submit that no country is really an island either, other than in the wholly literal sense” — a clear reference to Britain's insular geography.

"Our histories bind us tightly together and our destinies, although each our own to forge, are interdependent to a considerable degree,” he said.

The heir apparent, who has visited Germany more than 30 times since 1962, said that while Britain “has chosen a future outside the European Union and the relationship between our countries is evolving, once again,” he believed the two countries “will always be friends, partners and allies.”

The ceremony in parliament included a rendition of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, the "Ode to Joy," which is the official anthem of the EU and also the 47-nation Council of Europe that Britain remains a member of.

Earlier Sunday, Charles and Camilla observed the traditional wreath laying ceremony at Berlin's Neue Wache. Originally designed as a site to commemorate those who died in the Napoleonic Wars, it is now Germany's Central Memorial for the Victims of War and Tyranny.

Steinmeier, who was Germany's foreign minister when Britain held a referendum on Brexit in 2016 before assuming the largely ceremonial role as head of state a year later, has in the past dismissed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's efforts to renegotiate existing agreements with the EU.

Charles, 72, was exempt due to the diplomatic nature of his trip from Germany's rules requiring him to go into quarantine on arrival from Britain. The prince has himself recovered from a coronavirus infection in March.

Britain's Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall exit their plane as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

German honour guard leave after welcoming Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Britain's Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are welcomed by the British ambassador to Germany Jill Gallard, third left, as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Britain's Prince Charles, center, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, center right, exit their plane as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, welcomes the British heir to the throne Prince Charles for a talk in front of Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Sunday, Nov.15, 2020. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Berlin on the occasion of the central commemoration of the Volkstrauertag. This year's Volkstrauertag in memory of the victims of National Socialism and the dead of both world wars is dedicated to German-British friendship. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are standing next to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Büdenbender, 2nd from right, before a conversation in Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov.14, 2020. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Berlin on the occasion of the central commemoration of the Volkstrauertag. This year's national day of mourning in memory of the victims of National Socialism and the dead of both world wars is dedicated to German-British friendship. Photo: (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla sign the guest book before a conversation at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Sunday, Nov.15, 2020. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Berlin on the occasion of the central commemoration of the Volkstrauertag. This year's national day of mourning in memory of the victims of National Socialism and the dead of both world wars is dedicated to German-British friendship. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives with her husband Britain's Prince Charles for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Prince Charles attends Germany's national memorial day and will held a speech at the parliament building. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Britain's Prince Charles arrives for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Prince Charles attends Germany's national memorial day and will held a speech at the parliament building. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pay their respect during a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at the Neue Wache in Berlin, on Nov. 15, 2020. The royals are in the German capital for a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at Neue Wache and a visit to parliament on November 15, 2020. ( Odd ANDERSEN / Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pay their respect during a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at the Neue Wache in Berlin, on Nov. 15, 2020. The royals are in the German capital for a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at Neue Wache and a visit to parliament on November 15, 2020. ( Odd Andersen / Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the German Federal Council Reiner Haseloff and head judge of Germany's constitutional court Stephan Harbarth, from left, pay their respect during a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at the Neue Wache in Berlin, on Nov. 15, 2020. The royals are in the German capital for a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at Neue Wache and a visit to parliament on November 15, 2020. ( Odd Andersen / Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his wife Elke Buedenbender arrive to pay their respect during a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at the Neue Wache in Berlin, on Nov. 15, 2020. The royals are in the German capital for a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at Neue Wache and a visit to parliament on November 15, 2020. ( Odd Andersen / Pool via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

Prince Charles holds a commemorative speech in the Bundestag on Memorial Day in Berlin, Sunday, Nov.15, 2020. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Berlin on the occasion of the central commemoration of the Volkstrauertag. This year's Volkstrauertag in memory of the victims of National Socialism and the dead of both world wars is dedicated to German-British friendship. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Britain's Prince Charles holds a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag as he and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend an official Remembrance Day ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 15, 2020. (Axel Schmidt/Pool via AP) Credit: Axel Schmidt Credit: Axel Schmidt

Prince Charles holds a commemorative speech in the Bundestag on Memorial Day in Berlin, Sunday, Nov.15, 2020. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Berlin on the occasion of the central commemoration of the Volkstrauertag. This year's Volkstrauertag in memory of the victims of National Socialism and the dead of both world wars is dedicated to German-British friendship. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld