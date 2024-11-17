Boswell kicks 6 field goals and the Steelers bottle up Lamar Jackson in 18-16 win over the Ravens

Baltimore (7-4) was held to season lows in points and yards (329) while committing 12 penalties and turning the ball over three times — each miscue leading to a Boswell field goal — as Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in its last eight meetings in a rivalry that remains as chippy as ever.

Jackson completed just 16 of 33 for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He hit Zay Flowers for a 16-yard score with 1:06 left to get the Ravens within two but the 2-point conversion attempt was a mess. Jackson rolled to his left, tried to run then pulled up and threw a prayer to no one in particular that fell incomplete.

The Steelers — with backup quarterback Justin Fields subbing in for Russell Wilson on a couple of snaps — picked up a first down on the ensuing drive as Pittsburgh ran out the clock to drop Jackson's record to 1-4 against his team's biggest rival.

Henry tied a franchise record by scoring his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, but was limited to just 65 yards and wasn't even on the field for the ill-fated 2-point attempt.

Wilson and the Steelers weren't much better, but Pittsburgh largely avoided the self-inflicted wounds that cost Baltimore so dearly. Wilson threw for 205 yards and an ill-advised pick in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter. Najee Harris ran for 63 yards — including a 2-yard churn for the clinching first down — and George Pickens caught eight passes for 89 yards for the Steelers.

The game marked the second time this season Pittsburgh won without reaching the end zone. Boswell also booted six field goals in the opener in Atlanta.

Back then Fields was the starter while Wilson dealt with a calf injury and Pittsburgh's season remained a bit of a mystery. Not so much as Thanksgiving approaches.

While the offense is better — even on a day it seemed to take a bit of a step back against Baltimore's 27th-ranked defense — the Steelers will go as far as their defense will take them.

Though head coach Mike Tomlin insists there is nothing “mystical” about Pittsburgh's success against Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, the Steelers have consistently succeeded where so many others have failed.

The Ravens had only one truly sustained drive. Otherwise, the unit that made it look so easy for much of the first two-plus months of the season kept backfiring as mistakes, miscues and Pittsburgh's disciplined approach that never let Jackson truly get comfortable sent the Ravens to another frustrating loss at Acrisure Stadium.

Injuries

Ravens: LB Roquan Smith left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Steelers: DT Keeanu Benton was shaken up in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Ravens: Head west to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25.

Steelers: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday night.

