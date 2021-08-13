journal-news logo
X

Boston's famed Skinny House back on market, listed for $1.2M

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
Boston's famous Skinny House is on the market for $1.2 million

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's famous Skinny House is on sale again for a whopping $1.2 million.

The vertically rectangular-shaped house was listed Monday, the first time it's been on the market since 2017. Four years ago, it was sold for $900,000, The Boston Globe reported.

The home, located in Boston's North End, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters). But more interestingly, the house is barely 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point. The humble abode narrows in the back, ending at 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).

There are four stories in the home and a private deck that displays views of the Boston Harbor. Also, the house offers updated appliances, hardwood floors and exposed brick, and a Juliet balcony facing private gardens.

The home does not have a front door. Guests enter through a private side door and they're met with a somewhat full-sized kitchen and dinning room. The second floor holds the living area and the house's only bathroom.

The third level has a living space and a bedroom. Lastly, the upper level of the house has the only other room — a master bedroom.

Appointments are available to view the home, but potential buyers may want to act quickly because the quaint house was sold in less than three months in 2017.

In Other News
1
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
2
Gino Strada, Italian surgeon for victims of war, dies at 73
3
The Latest: CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots
4
Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham's Russia probe
5
Steelmaker drops Louisiana expansion, cites market forces
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top