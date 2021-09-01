Boston's Bogaerts pulled from game after positive virus test

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday. They remain in Cleveland, where the Red Sox were playing when both tested positive.

Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, placed on the bereavement list Thursday following the death of his father, cleared MLB protocols and was reinstated to the active roster. He started in right field and hit leadoff.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I try to focus on the positives,” manager Alex Cora said.

Boston began Tuesday holding a two-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card.

NOTES: RHP Brad Peacock, acquired from Cleveland for cash on Monday, started Tuesday night’s game. He gave up five runs in 2 1/3 innings. He had been pitching with Triple-A Columbus. … RHP Raynel Espinal was returned to the taxi squad. ... RHP Ryan Brasier, out all season with a strained left calf, could return from the IL Wednesday. ... Boston traded minor league OF Delino Deshields Jr. to Cincinnati for cash. ... The Red Sox purchased the contract of LHP Stephen Gonsalves from Triple-A Worcester.

