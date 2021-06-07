Boston police commissioner ousted over domestic abuse claims

The city’s report said White was also involved in what he described as a “heated fisticuffs” with a young woman in 1993. White admitted striking her with a full swing of his arm and open hand, but says he was acting in self-defense, the report said.

White has vehemently denied ever engaging in domestic violence, and accused his ex-wife of lying to get a financial advantage in their divorce.

“I am a Black man, who has been accused falsely of crimes, I have not yet been given a fair trial, and I’m on the brink of being convicted, or terminated which is the equivalent here,” White said during his termination hearing, according to a statement provided by his lawyer. “As you know, that is a pattern that has been repeated in this country for centuries. I believe it will be bad for Boston if that pattern is repeated here with me," he said.

White, who served as Gross' chief of staff, was swiftly chosen to lead the department by then-Mayor Marty Walsh. At the time, Walsh called White a “proven leader who is trusted and respected in the community.” Walsh has insisted that he had no prior knowledge of the accusations and would never have picked White if he did.

But Gross said in an affidavit filed in court that Walsh, now secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, was briefed on White's internal affairs history when White was promoted to the department's command staff in 2014, and therefore was aware of the allegations before picking him as police commissioner.

White also said in a video released by his lawyer that he told Walsh about the restraining order against him over “false allegations." White said that Walsh "was very sympathetic to what was going on with me as I was about his past and how we had overcome some hurdles in our lives to move on.”