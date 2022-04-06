Boston Marathon excludes runners residing in Russia, Belarus

The exclusion from the world’s oldest annual marathon also extends to athletes previously accepted into the B.A.A.'s 5K event. However, it doesn't affect Russian or Belarusian athletes registered for the events who are not residents of the countries. They will be allowed to compete but won't be able to run under their country's flag.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”