Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division

“To be able to do it in this way, in this category, makes it so much more special,” said Calamia, who had hoped to run in 2020, when the race was canceled because of COVID-19, and in 2021, when Calamia was sidelined by a soccer injury. “Knowing how much work has gone into getting this category – in a way, that was already a win.”

Calamia, 26, of San Francisco, advocated for the new division and ran with a transgender flag patch on their singlet. Twenty-seven runners registered as nonbinary; Calamia was second to Kae Ravichandran of Vermont, who finished in 02:38:57.